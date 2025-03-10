CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Opening statements will get underway Tuesday morning in the trial for a Kanawha County man convicted of killing two of his girlfriend’s family members last February.

Jury selection wrapped up Monday in the trial for Markus Guy, 32, of Charleston. A 14-member jury will sit in on the trial that could go through to the end of the week.

Over a dozen witnesses are also expected to take the stand, many of whom are law enforcement officers from the State Police.

Guy is charged with two counts of first degree murder among other charges after an incident that occurred at a home in St. Albans on February 6, 2024 when he allegedly shot and killed Alisha Carnefix, 39, and Koda Jarrett, 14.

Carnefix and Jarret were reportedly the mother and brother of Guy’s girlfriend, Shelby Frazier.

According to court documents, both Guy and Frazier then went to the Charleston Police Department after the incident and told an officer that Guy had fatally shot them.

Opening statements in the trial will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Maryclaire Akers.