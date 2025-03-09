HURRICANE, W.Va. — Putnam County 911 officials say a paraglider pilot has been severely injured after crashing into some power lines Sunday morning.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said the call came into Putnam County 911 just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

The incident was reported around the Route 34 area near Clymers Creek Road.

The Hurricane Fire Department found the pilot over the hillside upon arriving to the scene. They said he had fallen approximately 35 feet, reportedly sustaining multisystem trauma.

The pilot has since been taken to the ER.