CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission approved Appalachian Outlaw Trails’ funding request to expand operations in the Upper Kanawha Valley Area.

The Kanawha County Commission approved a letter of intent for $150,000 to support the project and a letter of support to the state.

The Appalachian Outlaw Trails currently has 25 miles of trails for ATVs, SXS, dirt bikes, and full-size vehicles such as Jeeps and trucks but they now aim to expand the trails to further boost tourism and outdoor recreation in the area.

“It is an off-road park that we are looking to open in the upper Kanawha Valley, it is going to be located across Riverside High School on about 2000 acres, we are looking to not only supply off-road destination for recreation tourism but also camping and all forms of outdoor rec.” said Eric Larch, from AOT.

AOT believes the project will bring significant benefits to the area.

“We are hoping to bring a big impact to the area of the upper Kanawha Valley which is needed.” said Larch.

The first phase of the project will cover approximately 2,000 acres, with all phases eventually spanning 100,000 acres.

The plan includes a trailhead center, which will be located a mile from the interstate and it will serve as a hub for both instate and out-of-state residents.

Additional trails will be constructed in later phases.

Daily and annual permit passes will be required to access the park.

Out-of-state users will pay a premium fee and in-state users will get a discount.

Kanawha County residents will pay 25 dollars annually.

“We are truly trying to preserve this for the residents of the area, there will be a discounted pass annually for $25 for all Kanawha County residents,” said Larch.

The money will be used to maintain the trail and try to fund county projects.

Additionally, AOT will be receiving a loan of $50000 from UKAN (Upper Kanawha Business Assistance Program), which is made specifically for small businesses in Upper Kanawha Valley employees.

A $100,000 coal severance fund was also approved.

The project will be completed in four phases, the first phase is expected to be finished by 2026.

Story by Ananya Rautela