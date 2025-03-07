CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The state of emergency for 14 counties has been extended.

Governor Patrick Morrisey announced Friday evening that he was extending the State of Emergency for 30 days in Boone, Cabell, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

Governor Morrisey, under the state of emergency, will have the power to delegate certain administrative powers to the Director of the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to facilitate the essential emergency services, among other things.