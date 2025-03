MASON COUNTY, W.Va. –A Mason County man has pleaded guilty in the death of a woman in February 2024.

According to a news release from the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ryan K. Marshall, 40, of Point Pleasant pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in connection to the death of Sarah Smith, 54.

He was arrested in February 2024, after Smith body was found dead in the bed of a camper along Belle Road.

Smith’s body was found two days after a friend had reported her missing.

Photo: WCHSTV