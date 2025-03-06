CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Dirty Birds have announced their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025 season.

This schedule includes over 20 specialty nights, post-game fireworks, and giveaways.

“This ballpark is such an amazing thing for our community where it is affordable, families can come here and have fun and they know that it is safe.” said Jill Gearin, Manager of Media Relations and Community Engagement & Broadcaster for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Some of the key events are Healthcare Heroes Night on May 6, Teacher Appreciation Night presented by ZMM Architects & Engineers on May 31, Pride Night presented by Element Federal Credit Union on June 12, Women Making a Difference Night on July 26, Dusty’s Birthday Celebration on July 27, African American Heritage Night on August 12 and Celebration of Labor on August 31. The Family Fun Day Sunday theme throughout the season will also feature a special bunch for Mothers on May 18, a special Father’s Day cookout on June 15, and Grandparents Day on September 14.

The Dirty Birds have introduced new events but have also decided to stick with some old fan favorites.

“We have some staples, like the Hawaiian shirt giveaway coming up in August and things like that, but we definitely try to be a little more creative and find some new items each year.” said Gearin.

The team will kick off the season at GoMart Ballpark on May 2 against the Southern Marylands Blue Crabs, which will mark the 20th anniversary of the ballpark.

In honor of the anniversary, 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative 20th anniversary coin.

“We just hope that we continue to have our great fans in the ballpark and that they are able to have fun and feel safe.” said Gearin.

Tickets for all Dirty Birds home games will be on sale starting March 8 online and at GoMart Ballpark at 12 p.m.

For more information please visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

Story by Ananya Rautela