CHARLESTON, W.Va. — BridgeValley Community and Technical College welcomes a group of professors from the Dundalk Institute of Technology in Ireland as part of an exchange program to strengthen workforce development.

“So we went into a partnership with Marshall University interested in learning from some of our colleagues about how do we do more workforce development, how do we talk about economic diversification and so we worked with Marshall to write a grant so that we can do can do an exchange project with some colleagues from Ireland,” said Dr. Casey Sacks, President at BridgeValley on 580Live with Dave Allen on Tuesday morning.

Faculty members from Dundalk Institute of Technology highlighted the importance of the exchange program.

“These collaborations, international collaborations are fantastic projects where we all learn we see the common issues we are facing across the globe in offering third-level education. It is exciting for us and we always try to find and learn from each other new ways of enhancing our program, new ways of attracting funding so it is exciting to see what happens in other countries.” said Dr. Patricia Moriarty Head of School of Business & Humanities.

The faculty also shared that they have received $9.7 million in funding from the Peace Plus fund in Ireland, which they will be using to introduce more academic programs.

Dr. Conor Brady lecturer in archaeology also shared his excitement about tourism in West Virginia.

“There is just so much to see it is fantastic and we are hearing a little bit about the tourism in West Virginia, white water rafting, skiing, sounds so exciting.” said Brady.

