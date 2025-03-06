CHARLESTON, W.Va. –A firefighter from Boone County has died in a Line of Duty Death after experiencing a medical event after responding to an emergency call this past weekend.

Firefighter Steve Griffth, 66, experienced the medical event at the Danville Volunteer Fire Department firehouse on Sunday, March 2 around five. He had responded to an emergency call around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

He was transported to Boone Memorial Hospital and later transferred to CAMC Memorial in Charleston. He passed away Monday night at the hospital.

Griffth had 48 years of service in the Danville Fire Department.

The WV State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled it a Line of Duty Death because Griffth experienced the medical event within 24 hours of responding to an emergency response.

Services for Griffth will be held March 10, at 2 p.m. at the Freeman Funeral Home, 220 Main Avenue in Chapmanville.

Photo: Danville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook