HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Putnam County man pleaded guilty Wednesday after withholding over $250,000 in taxes from the IRS, according to the Department of Justice.

Dean E. Dawson, 65, of Hurricane, operated RPC Group LLC, which was a real estate appraisal business in Hurricane. From 2015-2022, Dawson withheld employment taxes from the business’ employees and willfully failed to pay the withheld taxes to the IRS.

Dawson also used the RPC Group business account to pay for personal expenses such as personal credit cards and his wife’s mortgage.

In addition, Dawson did not file personal tax returns or pay income taxes from 2018-2023.

Dawson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison with a period of supervised release, as well as a fine and restitution.

He will be sentenced June 23.