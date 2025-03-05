Leslie Watterson, (Photo: WCHS-TV)

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. –Mason County school bus operator accused of driving while intoxicated has been indicted by a grand jury.

Leslie M. Watterson, 54, was a substitute bus driver and was arrested in May 2024 after reports were made that she was driving in the wrong lane, making incorrect turns and falling asleep at the wheel while children were on the bus.

According to the Mason County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Watterson was indicted on 54 counts of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence with minors.

They also said that law enforcement conducted a sobriety test, and sufficient probable cause was found to criminally charge Watterson.