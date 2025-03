HURRICANE, W.Va. — The Putnam County Solid Waste Authority and Hurricane city officials are partnering to provide a new recycling drop-off area to the city.

The new center will be located at 100 Midland Trail.

According to the Putnam County Solid Waste Authority’s Facebook page, the new drop-off site will be equipped with a woodchipper and will be accepting No. 1 PET plastics, cardboard, paper and aluminum cans.

Hurricane city officials will make an announcement once the center is ready to open.