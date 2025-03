SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are revealing the identity of a man who’s body was found near the Criel Mound in South Charleston Sunday.

The South Charleston Police Department said the deceased man has been identified as Gary Allen Anderson, 72, who was from the Alum Creek area.

While an autopsy of Anderson’s body found no trauma had taken place, police say it did find medical conditions that are likely to be the cause, or at least a contributing factor to his death.