UPDATE 03/03/2025 5:40 — After a full investigation the Charleston Police have found that the social media post about a student being in possession of a firearm was found to be uncredible. The post originated from Snapchat and quickly made it to other social medias.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –Capital High School has been put on a precautionary lockdown as the Charleston Police Department investigates a social media post.

The department put on their social media that there was no threat to any of the students or facility but the lockdown was so police could do a thorough investigation into the post.

The Charleston Police Department is aware of posts circulating social media about a situation at Capital High School. We want to reassure everyone there is no threat to any students or faculty, but there is a precautionary lockdown in place while officers complete a 1/2 — Charlestonwvpolice (@CPDWVA) March 4, 2025

They said they don’t anticipate the lockdown will interfere with the regularly- scheduled dismissals.

They also encourage people to share their posts on social media to alleviate the public’s concerns about the incident that is circulating around social media. And they will update their social media once they have completed their investigation.