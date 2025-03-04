ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning in St. Albans that left one man injured.

At approximately 3:13 a.m., deputies responded to the incident alongside the Saint Albans Police Department to a reported shooting at a Go Mart on MaCorkle Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a 39-year-old homeless man from St. Albans suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left arm and shoulder area.

The victim told police that he had been walking from the Teays Hill Cemetery area and then took a trail leading to West Main Street when the incident occurred.

He said he heard what sounded like a “popping” noise while out on the trail but did not immediately realize he had been shot. The victim said he continued walking to the Go Mart store where he became aware of his injury and called 911.

The man also said he had not seen or encountered anyone while walking on the trail. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe he was struck by birdshot pellets from a shotgun.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have any information about the incident to contact the Criminal Investigative Section at 304-357-0556.