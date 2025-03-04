CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County man has been sentenced to 16 years and two months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after selling several pounds of illicit drugs.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Jonathan Fitzpatrick, 33, of Pratt distributed 10 pounds methamphetamine on June 3, 2024 to a confidential informant in Kanawha City.

Prosecutors said Fitzpatrick admitted to that transaction and additionally, the distribution of 90 pounds of a mixture and substance containing meth to the informant over the span of about two years.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and deputies from Boone, Logan, and Mingo counties investigated the case.