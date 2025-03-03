CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 50 people have been indicted in recent days by a Kanawha County jury.

Michael Wayne Smith, 45, and Virginia Marie Smith, 33, were indicted Monday. They’re both charged with murder, concealing a dead body, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The two are charged with the shooting death of Cheyenne Johnson, 35, of Jackson County. Johnson was reported missing in the Cottageville on April 29, 2021. Her body was found in a well in Sissonville less than a week later.

In addition, Michael Smith was indicted on charges of possession of a firearm while being a felon, malicious wounding and assault, and was also accused of repeatedly stabbing Johnson before she died of a gunshot wound.

Michael Smith’s trail date was pushed back to April 28 last month.

Other notable indictments:

Mark Dylan Walker-Kreaps, 34, of Charleston Indicted on first-degree murder, burglary, malicious assault and destruction of property charges. Kreaps is accused of killing Les Paul Bumgarner, 43, of Chelyan, in October at an apartment complex on Charleston’s Virginia Street East.



Amber Seiler, 30, of Kenova

Indicted on charges of felony battery and assault of a disabled child and misdemeanor battery. Seiler, the former daycare worker a former daycare worker at the Cross Lanes Child Care and Learning Center, is accused of hitting children with special needs at the facility and spitting on at least one 4-year-old. The West Virginia Department of Human Services placed the facility on provisional license status and reduced the facility’s capacity to zero last October.



Anthony Ryan Grose, 39, of Charleston Indicted on a murder charge from the September 2024 fatal stabbing of Brandon Bandy, 29, of Elkview. Grose is accused of stabbing Bandy multiple times in a parking lot along Smith Street in Charleston. According to police, Grose was originally talking to a woman that did not want anything to do with him and then left the area. A short time later, he saw the same woman talking to Bandy and allegedly started stabbing him.



Bryan Dwight Carnes, 63, of Charleston Indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and malicious wounding. Carnes is accused of shooting his neighbor in the arm on September 27, 2023, on Whispering Hill Drive.

