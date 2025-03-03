CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Lisa Johnston has been named the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, according to a release.

Johnston, who held the position in 2021, will represent 23 counties. She’ll succeed Will Thompson, who finished his time in the role in February.

Johnston, the Moundsville native and West Virginia University graduate, has practiced law for 37 years. She served as an assistant U.S. Attorney, and was a legal advisor for the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

She will oversee a staff of 34 attorneys and 41 non-attorney employees in Charleston, Huntington, and Beckley.