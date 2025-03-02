NITRO, W.Va. — Veterans and active service members alike are invited out to a free documentary showing in Nitro this Thursday to witness their fight for this country being honored on the big screen.

Nitro spokesperson Joe Stevens came on 580 Live recently and said he got inspired to organize this free showing after he and his wife went and saw a movie at Regal Cinemas at the Nitro Marketplace.

Before the movie started, he said they saw a preview for a documentary entitled ‘Brothers After War,’ and he thought it would be the perfect promotion for the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Nitro History and Wars Museum if they hosted a free showing of the film.

After pulling some strings, Stevens said the two will now be combining efforts to host this free showing of Brothers After War at Nitro Regal on Thursday, March 6 at 6 p.m. for veterans, active service men and women and their families.

He said a city that strives to honor its veterans year-round, this documentary is very fitting for Nitro vets, service members and their families to see.

“It was a natural, because Nitro was formed because of World War I and the production of gun powder to support the military effort,” Stevens said.

Stevens said the documentary is being shown at Regal theaters across the country right now.

He said the film combines actual footage from soldiers during the height of the Iraq War as well as features present-day reunions with Iraq veterans.

Stevens said the film captures the resilience and humanity of everyone who served.

“The documentary basically invites audiences to experience the raw, and just the journeys and the stories of these veterans,” he said.

According to the Nitro CVB, on December 23, 1917, ground was broken to build a plant in Nitro capable of producing 700,000 pounds of gun powder for the war effort.

Stevens said ever since then, the city has always been very proud of their significant military involvement and they do everything they can to remind everyone of that.

“We have the Living Memorial Park, we have the Veterans Memorial Flag area, and we do quite a few things for the veterans, I mean, they served so that we can have what we have today,” he said.

He said this free showing is just another way Nitro can say thank you to veterans and those who are currently serving.

Stevens said they have also invited the junior Air Force ROTC members from Nitro High School to the event so they can learn about the military service that has come before them.

“We do a lot and we really support the Air Force Junior ROTC at Nitro High School, they do a great job over there, Major Blue and Sargent Norman, and we’re just happy to be able to include them,” Stevens said.

He said there will be exhibits and informational booths from the West Virginia VA and the Crisis Suicide and Prevention team set up in the lobby of the theater Thursday for people to check out prior to the 6 p.m. showing.