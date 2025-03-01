CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has issued an “urging warning” to residents in connection with what it describes as a costly and often untraceable scam involving AI and Bitcoin.

Detectives said a few Kanawha County residents have had thousands of dollars stolen during the scam.

Here’s how it works:

The scammer calls a resident and says he’s with law enforcement and he has a warrant for the person’s arrest because they failed to report for jury duty.

“To avoid arrest, the victim was instructed to withdraw large sums of money from their bank account and deposit it into Bitcoin ATMs located between Dunbar and Cross Lanes. The victim was

also warned not to disclose the purpose of the transactions to their bank, under the false pretense that their accounts would be frozen,” the department said.

The victim deposited funds into the scammers Bitcoin account using a QR code.

Investigators said one victim had $40,000 stolen, another had $25,000 stolen.

Deputies said prosecution is difficult because the scams originate overseas.

“AI technology has also enabled scammers to employ advanced voice-mimicking tactics, further complicating fraud prevention efforts. Over the past month, multiple victims have reported receiving phone calls that appeared to come from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office due to number spoofing,” the department said.

The sheriff’s department recommends three precautionary steps:

• Verify Calls: Always confirm any legal or emergency claims by calling a known, official number such as the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 357-0169, Kanawha County Magistrate Court at (304) 357-0436, or Metro 911 at (304) 357-0191.

• Be Suspicious of Payment Demands: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will never call to demand payment to avoid arrest. Any request for payment via Bitcoin, gift cards, or wire transfers should be considered a major red flag.

• Do Not Share Personal or Banking Information: Scammers often instruct victims to keep transactions secret. Any pressure to withhold information from your bank or family should be treated as a serious warning sign.