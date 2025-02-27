CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Sissonville couple who was recently found guilty of the abuse and human trafficking of their adopted children are being sued by one those children.

The suit against, Jeanne Whitefeather and Donald Lantz, was filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Thursday.

In the complaint it said the adopted child “experienced shocking and severe physical and emotional abuse and neglect while under the care” of the couple.

The abuse included not being allowed to eat or drink for multiple days, being hit on the head and being made to sleep in a tent or outbuilding instead of a house. According to the complaint, this caused “severe and permanent physical and emotional injuries and damages,”

Dante’ diTrapano, the attorney representing the adopted child, said in a statement that they were going to make sure that the kids get compensated for what they endured while under Lantz and Whitefeather’s care.

“We’re going to turn over every stone in every state to make sure these innocent children have compensation for the horrific treatment visited upon them by their foster parents and the authorities in charge of their placement and care,” diTriapano said.

The couple was brought before the court with 35 criminal charges ranging from gross child neglect, human trafficking, and civil rights violations. Whitefeather was found guilty on all 19 charges; however, Lantz was found only guilty of 12 of the 16 charges that he faced.

There bonds were provoked after the verdict was read and will remain in jail until sentencing, which is scheduled for March 19 at 10 a.m.