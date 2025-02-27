CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of cyclists from across the nation will be hitting their bikes to pavement for the second year in the Capitol City.

The City of Charleston and the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau drew in the crowd Thursday morning to announce the return of the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships.

Now deemed “Bike City,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said this national event that brings in elite and Olympic-qualifying athletes, as well as up-and-coming cyclists has truly made the City of Charleston.

“This event continues to depict why Charleston, West Virginia is now making news on a national scene and an international scene,” said Goodwin.

The week-long event will start Monday, May 19 this year and will last through Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday May, 24 and Sunday May, 25.

It features the professional Road Race, Time Trial and Criterium race categories with the new addition this year of a Para-Cycling category.

After bringing in a $4.6 million economic impact to the City of Charleston when the championship races were held for the first time here last May, CVB President Tim Brady said they only expect that impact to grow this year.

“The event last year was so wildly successful, and now with a year of experience under our belt, we’re really excited at the opportunity to grow it, to make it bigger and better,” Brady said.

Monday, May 19 will kick off the week-long race series with the newest addition of the Para-Cycling races.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 20 and 21 will be the Time Trial races and on Wednesday and Thursday, May 22, the Criterium.

Finally, the longest and Olympic-qualifying races, the Road Race will be held throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

In addition, officials also announced that there would be a new age category of racers this year, U23 Men’s and U23 Women’s.

The law firm, Spilman Thomas & Battle that’s located along the Kanawha Boulevard announced they would be the presenting sponsors for the championship event.

Managing Member at Spilman Thomas & Battle Michael Basile said this event is the perfect fit for them to sponsor.

“We’re elated, there is no better event for this firm to sponsor, born and bread here this firm was, celebrating our 160th anniversary in business, now with offices throughout the east, this will always be our home, and we’re honored to sponsor this banner event,” Basile said.

Basile said Charleston is a good host city for the sport because it personifies everything they are and everything they want to further.

“It personifies teamwork, it showcases the import of logistics, everyone working together, it is really a wonderful sport,” said Basile.

Both Goodwin and Brady said they are very excited to bring the Para-Cycling athletes on board this year as well.

Goodwin said the Para-Cyclists are just another major highlight to what the event stands for.

“What a great opportunity for us to showcase these athletes,” she said. “They embody every single thing that USA Cycling is about, perseverance, determination, hard days can turn into good days if you work so hard.”

Para-Cycling is a cycling sport for people with disabilities.

Brady said this category opens up so many more opportunities for athleticism, and it’s exciting for the city to get to host them.

“I think it’s going to be really eye-opening and informative and fun for our community to see these Para athletes of different physical abilities competing in cycling races in Charleston, so I think for me it’s exciting to think about the community being exposed to this whole new level of athletic competition,” he said.

Brady said they can only expect to grow from what the event generated in economic impact last year due to the degree of familiarity people have with it now.

“We know from our own research that the number one reason people visit Charleston is to visit friends and family, so now we have this whole excited, engaged community of people inviting their friends and family to come to Charleston,” he said. “Anecdotally I’ve heard it, people saying I’m inviting my kids, I’m inviting my parents, I’m inviting my friends to come in for this, so we anticipate visitation significantly growing this year because so many people are excited about this race.”

He said what’s also exciting is that by-standers last year got to see cyclist Kristen Faulkner win in the Women’s Elite category in Charleston and then go on to win an Olympic gold medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics last July.

Brady said while this is not an Olympic year, riders will still be competing for rankings and championships so it will be exciting to watch regardless.

The City of Charleston has a five-year commitment with USA Cycling to host the Pro Road Nationals. The commitment will last until 2028, which is the next Olympic year that will be held in Los Angeles.