CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVRC Media, in partnership with Union Mission West Virginia, Members Choice Federal Credit Union, and the Charleston Dirty Birds, hosted the Disaster Relief Bucket Drop Wednesday to aid victims from the major flooding in the southern part of the state.

Residents donated items and money in a drive-thru style to help fill the Union Mission box truck. According to Director of Union Mission West Virginia Jason Quintrell, workers saw donations of all sorts.

“Anything from masks to cat food, to dog food, shovels, mops, bleach and all the cleaning supplies you could imagine, paper towels. All kinds of things,” Quintrell said.

The flooding from the weekend of February 14-16 destroyed homes and businesses in the southern coalfields, and killed three in McDowell County after five inches of rain came down. President Donald Trump has since declared a major disaster for McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, and Wyoming counties.

Multiple groups and organizations from the state’s eastern panhandle made the trek down to Charleston Wednesday to be a help. A multitude of cleaning and hope boxes, a half ton of apples, and much more was sent down in a truck. John Christensen from the Eastern Panhandle Central Labor Council says they just want to be a help.

“We hope that it makes a big impact and helps out the folks that are flooded out. If need be, we’ll bring down another load,” Christensen said.

Quintrell says the donations, both big and small, show what the people of West Virginia are all about.

“West Virginians stand up for each other. They always have and I think they always will,” Quintrell said. “We’re there to help when things go array. You saw it in 2016 with the flood then, and we’re seeing it now. People just love to help and it’s really awesome to be a part of that.”

The box truck full of donated items will be heading to the southern part of the state this week.

Quintrell urges those currently suffering to stay strong in their battle.

“Please don’t lose hope,” Quintrell said. “There are people that love you, care about you and care about the lives down there. Please don’t lose hope for that area, McDowell County and Mingo County. Help is on the way.