Photo/West Virginia Legislature, Photo by Will Price

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Senate paused Wednesday to remember the life of longtime administrative assistant Wanda Casto.

Casto, a Cross Lanes resident, died last May. She worked at the Senate as a part-time secretary/administrative assistant for 34 years.

The resolution that was read during Wednesday’s floor session said Casto referred to the Senate as her “happy place.”

She had earned the love, respect and admiration of many of her colleagues during her time at the capitol, the resolution said.

Senators Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, Mike Oliverio, R-Monongalia, and Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, spoke in favor of the resolution.

“Wanda is a beautiful soul and she was a beautiful soul when she was here with us and i am sure that the place that she is in now she shines just as brightly or more so there.” Tarr said. “She found the positive out of everything that we had to encounter up here. ”

“She spread joy, she spread happiness and she spread her faith.” said Oliverio.

Members of Casto’s family attended Wednesday’s floor session.