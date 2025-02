SILVERTON, W.Va. — A driver is injured, and a horse has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Jackson County.

The accident was reported around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon near Silverton. According to reports, the driver of a truck carrying horse trailer was flown from the scene for treatment.

Emergency crews confirmed that a box truck crossed the median and hit the horse trailer head-on.

Lanes in both directions were closed for a time after the crash.