St. Albans, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sherrif’s Office detectives along with the St. Albans Police Deparments, have identified the two men who allegedly broke into the salon on MacCorkle Ave.

The two men have been identified as Zachary Young and Taylor Womack of St. Albans.

Young and Womack were arrested after a routine traffic stop at St. Albans.

Upon further investigation, authories learned that the suspects were allegedly reponsible for both the break ins at the salon.

Both men changed clothes and broke into the salon twice.

The items stolen were worth $800.

The stolen items have been returend back to the salon owners.

Young and Womack have been charge with breaking and entering.

Further charges may be filed during the ongoing criminal indictment process.

Story by Ananya Rautela