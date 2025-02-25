CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVRC Media is all set to host a drive-thru donation event this Wednesday to help out families affected by the devastating floods.

Jason Quintrell from Union Mission and Steve Animal from 98.7 The Mountain, spoke about the severity of the situation in southern parts of West Virginia on 580Live with Dave Allen.

“Roads, homes, schools, businesses completely demolished.” said Quintrell.

First responders have worked hard, conducting 130 water rescues in 2 days.

The most needed items needed are 5 gallon reusable buckets, gloves, masks, trash bags, household cleaner, hygiene products, first aid supplies.

Monetary donations, cash and checks are also welcomed.

These items are most in demand by people affected by the floods but all essential items are welcomed.

Every donation, big or small, will make a difference in the lives of people affected by the floods.

Items collected will be donated to people in McDowell County and Mingo County, both counties have been severely affected by the floods.

“I have people in McDowell County right now assessing where the best drop off point will be for McDowell County, we have already got a couple of places in Mingo ready to go.” said Quintrell.

The community has already started responding, they have already received a few bags with supplies.

“Its awesome how West Virginia Appalachian people come together in time of need, let’s do it one more time shall we.” said Quintrell.

The event takes place on Wednesday from 7 am to 6 pm at 1111 Virginia St. East in Charleston.

Story by Ananya Rautela