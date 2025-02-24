SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), is hosting an informational public meeting to provide an update on Teays Valley road widening project this Tuesday.

The project aims to improve safety, enhance capacity and multi modal transportation along the corridor from Great Teays Boulevard to Apple Lane.

There will be no formal presentation.

Officials will be available to answer public’s questions and people can also provide written comments during the meeting.

Written comments can be sent to Sondra Mullins, Assistant Director of Technical Support Division at WVDOH, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Building 5, Room 820, Charleston.

The deadline to submit the comments is March 27.

For those who require assistance to participate, WVDOH will offer assistance upon request.

Call (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

The meeting is in accordance with the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The meeting is form 4 pm to 7 pm, at the Teays Valley Christian School, Scott Depot.

For more information please visit the project website or the WVDOH website.

