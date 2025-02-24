RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles Ticket Giveaway

Win Your Way to an Incredible Beatles Tribute Experience!

580 WCHS is giving you the chance to win tickets to RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles, live at the Clay Center on March 14, 2025!

How to Enter:

Tune in to MetroNews Hotline weekdays from 3:00 – 6:00 PM between Monday, February 3, and Monday, February 10 .

weekdays from between . Listen for clues and details on how to win.

and details on how to win. There will be three total chances to answer music trivia questions correctly and win a pair of tickets.

Event Details:

📅 Date: March 14, 2025

📍 Venue: Clay Center, Charleston, WV

🎸 Show: RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles – a mind-blowing concert experience celebrating the legendary Fab Four!

Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic of The Beatles with note-for-note precision. Keep listening to 580 WCHS for your opportunity to win!

For more details, visit wchsnetwork.com/connect/rules/