CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Two additional arrests have been made as the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate thefts from the Cross Lanes Rural King.

Zachary Scott Johnson and Kylie Anne Johnson, both 35 of Nitro, have been charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.

According to a KCSO release, the two are accused of stealing around $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store that has been recovered.

Both are being held at the South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bonds.