CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston teenager charged with being a look-out for another teenager in a January 2024 robbery and murder at a tobacco shop now has a new trial date set.

Barack Williams, 15, previously pleaded not guilty in the robbery and shooting death that occurred at Tobacco & Pipe Shop on Seventh Avenue in north Charleston on Jan. 30, 2024.

Surveillance video taken at the store shows two people, suspected to be he and fellow teen Bre’jaun Williams-Hampton, also 15, entering the store before allegedly shooting and killing the shop attendant at the time, Caden Martin, 19.

From the video evidence, Williams-Hampton is suspected to have actually shot and killed Martin. He pleaded guilty in September to the charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 15 years.

Williams, who appeared in court Monday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers is alleged to have been keeping watch outside the store while also coming into the shop and stealing a few items.

Williams trial was originally set for Monday but his attorney, Herbert Hively requested to move the trial to May because he said he needs additional time to prepare a co-counsel and look over discovery.

Akers explained this Monday to Williams.

“Mr. Williams he has asked for more time because he anticipates that there may be a trial in this matter and he’s asked for co-counsel, and that’s something that he has a right to ask for and you have a right to have,” she explained.

Williams was indicted last fall. His new trial date has been set for May 12.