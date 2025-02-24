CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WVRC Media is organizing a drive-thru donation event this Wednesday to help out families affected by the floods.

“West Virginians, we always come together and pull through for each other.” said Logan Scott, Program Director of V100, on 580Live with Dave Allen. “We are collecting items such as N95 masks, laundry detergent, household cleaner, dish soap, air fresheners, scrub brushes, and hygiene kits as well.”

People can donate any necessities at the event.

Organizers encourage the community to help out as much as possible.

Donating is simple, there is no need to even step out of the car, volunteers will collect it from the car.

All items collected will be distributed to the flood victims.

The event is hosted in partnership with Union Mission and Charleston Dirty Birds, and is presented by Members Choice Federal Credit Union.

The event takes place on Wednesday from 7 am to 6 pm at 1111 Virginia St. East in Charleston.

Story By Ananya Rautela