CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A trial for a man charged in connection with a 2021 murder in Kanawha County has been moved back.

The trial for Michael Wayne Smith, 44, was scheduled for Monday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Kenneth Ballard, but it was moved to April 28.

Smith is charged with first degree murder for the alleged shooting death of Cheyanne Johnson, 35, of Jackson County.

Johnson was reported missing in the Cottageville area on April 29, 2021. Her body was found in a well in Sissonville a few days later.

A criminal complaint stated that Smith had admitted to shooting Johnson in the head and dumping her body into the well.

Smith faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.