KENOVA, W.Va. — A man previously accused of filming children at a Kenova pool pleaded guilty to child erotica charges.

Ronald Thompson, 61, pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday following a June 18 arrest at Dreamland Pool where he was allegedly seen taking videos and photos of children underwater.

Thompson was seen by a parent swimming in the vicinity of multiple young girls with a waterproof camera pointed towards their private areas.

The parent called attention to the man after she realized what was happening and alerted staff at the Dreamland Pool. A group of adults at the pool confronted Thompson and kept him on the property until authorities arrived.

Thompson has been sentenced to one year in jail.