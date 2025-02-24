CHARLESTON W.Va.-The 15th annual October West festival is set to bring the community together this Saturday for day filled with food, fun, and, entertainment. Located on the West Side of Charleston, this festival will feature a family-friendly atmosphere packed with actives for all ages.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for general admission, while VIP tickets holders get an exclusive early entry from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., along with access to the VIP beer tent located on Tennessee Ave. The festival spans from Pennsylvania Avenue all the way down to Crescent Road. This year’s event features 12 local food venders offering a variety of options. Attendees can also enjoy live music on the main stage, set up on Washington street, west.

Ric Cavendar, Executive Director for Charleston Urban Works, the festival’s sponsor, Emphasized their commitment to supporting local businesses by sourcing as many materials and supplies for the event as possible from within the community.

“Whenever we purchase things for these event, like when we go out to our vendors, we have a ‘buy local’ policy. We make sure to reach out to the local venders first before we have to venture out possibly not local and we do that with our other events as well,” said Cavendar.

Cavender also highlighted the purpose behind this festival, saying, ” The purpose of this fundraiser is draw really positive attention to our urban business district and to create that sort of residual effect to remind people to come back and shop and eat in these districts”

VIP tickets are limited to the first 600 people, so those interested should act fast. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit charlestonurbanworks.org. You can also find all event details on the October West 2024 Facebook page.

