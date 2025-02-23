CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A teenage co-defendant charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the January 2024 shooting death of a tobacco shop clerk in North Charleston is scheduled to appear in court Monday.
Trial is scheduled for Barack Williams.
Williams, 15, previously pleaded not guilty in the robbery and shooting death that occurred at Tobacco & Pipe shop on Seventh Avenue on Jan. 30, 2024.
Williams is charged with being an accomplice to fellow teenager 15-year-old Bre’jaun Williams-Hampton, who were both 14 at the time, when they entered the shop, robbing the store before allegedly shooting and killing clerk Caden Martin, 19.
Williams-Hampton pleaded guilty in September to the charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years because he’s still a juvenile.
Store video showed Williams-Hampton robbing the store and shooting Martin. Police allege the video also shows Williams keeping watch outside while also coming into the store and stealing some items.
A backpack believed to have been used in the crime and an ice cream wrapper were found in a garage at Williams’ residence.
Williams was indicted last fall. He’s scheduled to appear before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers at 9 a.m. Monday.