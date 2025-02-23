Trial is scheduled for Barack Williams.

Williams, 15, previously pleaded not guilty in the robbery and shooting death that occurred at Tobacco & Pipe shop on Seventh Avenue on Jan. 30, 2024.

Williams is charged with being an accomplice to fellow teenager 15-year-old Bre’jaun Williams-Hampton, who were both 14 at the time, when they entered the shop, robbing the store before allegedly shooting and killing clerk Caden Martin, 19.

Williams-Hampton pleaded guilty in September to the charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years because he’s still a juvenile.

Store video showed Williams-Hampton robbing the store and shooting Martin. Police allege the video also shows Williams keeping watch outside while also coming into the store and stealing some items.

A backpack believed to have been used in the crime and an ice cream wrapper were found in a garage at Williams’ residence.

Williams was indicted last fall. He’s scheduled to appear before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers at 9 a.m. Monday.