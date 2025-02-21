CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Poca Valley Bank is going to have a groundbreaking ceremony after much anticipation, for their ninth branch at the corner of Quarrier and Clendenin streets on Saturday.

Poca Valley Bank is also rebranding as simply “Poca Valley.”

Kevin Jennings, Vice President of Human Resource & Marketing at Poca Valley emphasized on the importance of changing their name and making people aware of the different financial services they offer.

“We are trying to get the message out that not only will we do banking but we also have other services.” said Jennings.

Along with banking, Poca Valley also offers other financial services such as financial planning /wealth management, accounting and bookkeeping.

“We will still be a bank but we also offer the other services, we don’t feel like we have done a good job making the public aware of everything that we do offer.” said Jennings.

They are anticipating the branch to be ready by Spring 2025.

Poca Valley is also committed to actively participate in the community.

“We feel it is very important for us to stay active in the community.” said Jennings.

Poca Valley currently employs 128 people throughout the state.

Story by Ananya Rautela