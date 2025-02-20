CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Maryland man accused of killing a man in Charleston has been apprehended.

Joshua Robert Scales, 33, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday evening. According to the Charleston Police Department, Scales was apprehended along Walters Road in Charleston around 5 o’clock.

Scales is accused of shooting and killing Ethan Chic-Colbert, 34, of St. Albans on Elizabeth Street on January 26. Chic-Colbert had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chic-Colbert had previously served several years in prison after being convicted in a domestic assault case in 2012. Chic-Colbert had beaten his girlfriend on the side of Interstate 77, and when the girlfriend’s 11-year-old son, Jahlil Clements, got out of the car to seek help, he was struck and killed by a vehicle.