CHARLESTON, W.Va. –The Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s new bus schedule and routes went into effect last week and Communications Director for KRT Brianna Warner says that it’s been a smooth transition.

KRT made the decision to change some of their bus routes and schedules and eliminate Sunday services altogether in September 2024, in an effort to save money.

Warner says that while things have gone smoothly, there were two things that they have received feedback that they worked to fix.

One of those things was to have buses stay in a particular spot in order to make sure that passengers can make their connecting bus.

Another problem was that some passengers were having a hard time understanding the different options with their Montgomery route. Before the change, the route had one bus that went all the way to Montgomery, however after the change their is a bus shuttle that by the Quincy Walmart to Montgomery, with two bus connections.

Warner said that after they received that feedback they jumped right in to solve it.

“So, we actually went back to our mapping company and had them do a new graphic so that people can visually see what those options are with our new schedules,” she said.

Warner said that there are three different ways passengers can leave feedback for them. You can either call them at 304-343-3840 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

“And those are three phone or one of those two email addresses are all very good ways to get through and to give us feedback to see whether it’s something we can go ahead and get fixed to make sure that folks are making all of their connections and that we can address any issues that may be out there,” she said.

She said overall everything seems to be going good, and that even the drivers are adjusting well to the changes.

“And the feedback from the bus drivers has been good as well,” Warner said. “Obviously, we’ve had a couple of challenging days with snow but other than that I think that the schedules have been going well.”

To see the bus routes and schedules you can go to rideonkrt.com.