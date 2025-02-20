NITRO, W.Va. — The Education Alliance has launched Hope for the Future: WV School-Business Partnership of the Year Awards Program in partnership with Hope Gas to highlight the impact between schools and businesses across West Virginia.

They made the announcement at Nitro High School on Tuesday, where teachers and students shared their experience of the impact the partnerships have had.

The Education Alliance aims to inspire schools to participate in the program.

Amelia Courts, the CEO and President of Educational Alliance emphasized on the importance of the partnership.

“Our mission is to mobilize these kinds of partnerships, so we are super excited because we see the benefits that these kinds of partnerships have on students every single day, helping them engage in real world learning, giving them excitement and a spark to come to school, to come to class.” said Courts.

Program aims to provide students with the opportunity to enhance their education.

Nitro High School math and pre engineering teacher Adam Wolfe emphasized on the importance of students receiving hands on experience.

“When there is that tangible product or that tangible relationship that is kind of outside the normal school structure it really goes a long of in terms of motivating the kids and letting them feel the relevance in what they are working on.” said Wolfe “They can read about what it is like to do different jobs but to see and talk to people who actually work in that field, its valuable for them to try to figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives.”

Nitro High School students also partnered with AEP to develop an improved safety harness for lineman.

Camryn Courts, a Nitro High School student who was a part of the AEP project said it helped her beyond classroom.

The program has helped me because I have been able to connect more with outside realities from school.” said Warner. “It will give me more opportunities in the future whenever I go to college and think about what I am studying.”

In partnership with Hope Gas, The Education Alliance is giving away $40,000 in prices.

The Hope for the Future School Business Partnerships Awards will recognize eight regional winners, receiving $2,000. One State Partnership of the Year will receive $25,000 award package.

The applications are due by March 7.

Story by Ananya Rautela