CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has been arrested and charged after a sexual abuse investigation.

Bradley Allen Cooper, 60, has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian after abusing his daughter and step-daughter over 20 years ago.

Court records show that Cooper abused his stepdaughter from 1991 until 1997. Cooper also abused his daughter from 1996 until 2001. Both victims were five years old when Cooper began engaging in the abuse.

He is currently being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.