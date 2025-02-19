CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man received his sentencing today after being convicted of multiple theft-related crimes.

Vernon Tyler Davis, 29, was sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison after previously being convicted of grand larceny and breaking and entering.

Court documents show that Davis cut a lock on a storage unit at Inca Aztec Storage in Charleston on July 24, 2022, and stole a multitude of items, which totaled over $1,600.

On May 27, 2023, Davis was seen on video footage stealing a vehicle at Sam’s Hot Dogs in Malden.