CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man accused of beating a woman to death has a trial date.

Izak Michael Surface, 22, has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of killing 36-year-old Lora Farley last January.

Farley’s body was found on Chandler Drive on January 15, 2024, and an autopsy revealed the death came from blunt force trauma to the head.

Surface, who was in a relationship with Farley, admitted to striking her with a vase multiple times before choking her, according to detectives.

Surface’s trial is set for May 12.

He’s being held at South Central Regional Jail.