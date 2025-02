BARBOURVILLE, W.Va. — A man was successfully rescued from high waters in Cabell County Tuesday afternoon.

First responders said that an SUV was stuck in high water along 4H Camp Road in Barboursville after 2 p.m.

They said that they had to use a larger vehicle to get the stranded SUV and the driver to safety. Medical professionals on the scene checked out the male driver.

Photo: WCHSTV