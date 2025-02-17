SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. –South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens says that the South Charleston Community Center fortunately did not flood and had no damages after the center decided to close down Saturday to prepare for the potential flooding of Davis Creek.

“It did not get into the building, it got right within a couple of feet of coming over the dike (embankment), but it didn’t get over the dike,” he said. “Came up through the drains in the pool area a little bit, but it didn’t cause any damage.”

The creek was expected to flood because of the back-up from the Kanawha River going into Davis Creek.

Mullens said that the center was prepared for the potential flooding.

“We got the gym floor up, we got all the mechanics up, we got our breaker boxes out, we did everything, for our protocol for a flooding situation, we got all of that done, the staff did a great job,” Mullens said.

Mullens said that Monday they were able to put back all of the mechanics that they had removed Saturday. And Tuesday they should finish putting everything back where it belongs and open back up.

“So, we’re hoping to have it back open, I think our goal is by Wednesday,” he said.

Photo: South Charleston’s Community Center’s website