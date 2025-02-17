LOGAN, W.Va. — Water is flowing from an old mine in Logan County.

Logan County emergency officials received calls around 5:30 Monday evening near Holden Road and Orange Creek Avenue.

Heavy amounts of weekend rain in the area caused the pressure of the water inside the abandoned mine to blow out a portion of the hillside.

Roadways around the area of Holden Road near Orange Creek are closed and will be for the foreseeable future. Those looking to travel to the area are being told to detour around Rt. 119.

Two homes were impacted by the water flowing out. Those residents have been safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, West Virginia Division of Highways, Logan County Office of Emergency Management, Cora Volunteer Fire Department,

and other crews are still monitoring the area.