HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –Marshall University is expanding their Marshall For All program, which aims to relieve students of loan debt while they attend college.

The university announced the Marshall For All: Tuition Free WV program on Thursday, which will help incoming first-time freshman, who have an income lower than $65,000, be able to come to Marshall with no debt.

Jerry Ross, Vice President of Enrollment Management, says the expansion is just another opportunity to get students to come to the university for their education.

“This expansion is really an exciting day to offer up more opportunities for West Virginia residents to come to Marshall University with little or no debt,” he said.

This expansion of the Marshall For All program will cover only West Virginia residents’ tuition costs, university fees and college fees. However, students will still be responsible for housing, meals, books and other expenses but will have scholarships and grants available to help with those. Ross said that even though this program is only for West Virginia residents, those students in Ohio and Kentucky counties still have access to the Marshall For All program and metro tuition rates, which they just expanded to include more counties in Ohio and Kentucky.

The Marshall For All: Tuition-Free WV program will still be offered alongside the Marshall For All program, however Ross said that since there still expanding that program, students will only be eligible for one.

“And we’re growing that program, we’re still on this pathway to eventually have all students graduate Marshall with zero loan debt, we’re still working on that,” he said. “But we know that program will take time continue ramping up, and we wanted to provide another option to help West Virginia residents get on a pathway to a college degree.”

This program is available for incoming students for the 2025-2026 school year, and all you have to do is apply to Marshall and fill out the FAFSA, and then behind the scenes administrators will make it work.

“Once they apply and get admitted into the university, it kind of goes from there, will consider them for West Virginia state aid, federal aid, institutional funding, private funding, to make this work for eligible students,” Ross said.

President Brad D. Smith said that every student deserves to get an education.

“We believe that every student deserves access to a high-quality education, regardless of their financial background,” Smith said in a news release from the university. “With this expansion, we’re eliminating tuition as a barrier for even more students, helping them build a future of success without the weight of student loan debt.”

With this initiative Marshall will be able to continue its commitment of affordability, accessibility and student success, especially for families with the financial need.