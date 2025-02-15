ST. ALBANS, W.Va. –– A couple has been arrested after being found asleep in their vehicle with drug paraphernalia and an infant in the backseat.

Jordan Wade Loudin, 29, and Amy Nicole Briers, 33, of South Charleston, were arrested Friday night and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.

Authorities were called to the Go-Mart in the 200 block of West Main Street in St. Albans for a vehicle that had been sitting in the parking lot for close to two hours.

When deputies arrived, the two were asleep in the driver and passenger seats with the infant sleeping in a car seat. In the backseat were multiple items stacked beside the infant, posing a risk of falling.

Once the two woke up, deputies searched the vehicle, finding snort straws, aluminum foil with residue, Narcan, a glass bowl, alcohol, and clear baggies.

Loudin and Briers admitted to using heroin and Loudin was determined to be under the influence at the time.

They are both being held at the South Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bonds.