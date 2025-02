PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Around 3,800 Putnam County residents are without power due to a Friday afternoon outage, according to an Appalachian Power Company outage map.

Reports say a voltage line tripped out around 4 o’clock Friday, causing some residents in Hurricane and Culloden to lose power, as well as customers in the Nye area.

Crews are working to make repairs. Service is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Friday night.