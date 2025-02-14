Photo of flooding of Rutledge Road in Charleston Feb. 6

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. –The Kanawha County Commission has put the county under a State of Preparedness due to the incoming rain and threat of flooding.

This comes after the National Weather Service has issues a flood warning for the county and neighboring counties, which is in effect this weekend through Monday. Around two inches of heavy rain is anticipated to hit the region, and the Coal River is forecasted to reach moderate flood stage.

Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and take all precautions for flooding. You should never drive through high water and if you encounter flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown. If you are able, you should clean out debris from culverts and watch local news and radio for any updates. You can also follow Kanawha County on social media for any additional updates.

The commission will be keeping the Emergency Operations Center prepared to be activated if needed.

And anyone who does clean out debris will be able to take it in April when the county hosts its two county cleanups. The first one will be April 12 in Cabin Creek from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on April 26 in Sissonville.