UPDATE 2/14/2025 — All eastbound lanes in the Barboursville area are back open following three separate crashes.

No injuries were reported.

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. –Three separate crashes on Interstate 64 has closed all eastbound lanes in the Barboursville area.

The first wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. at the on ramp at the Merritts Creek exit (Exit 18).

While first responders were responded to that wreck, there was another crash at the bridge that crosses the Guyandotte River, and then another one closer to the Merritts Creek exit on state Route 193.

Traffic is backed up to the 29th Street exit in Huntington.